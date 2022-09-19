Amtrak to resume City of New Orleans, other suspended routes Friday

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Amtrak announced on Monday, September 19 they will be resuming all services canceled ahead of a last week’s possible nationwide rail workers strike.

The strike was averted on Thursday after negotiators for the railroad unions and the nation’s railroads reached a tentative agreement on a contract.

According to a letter sent to the City of Carbondale, Amtrak said services for the City of New Orleans and six other long distance routes will begin again on Friday.

The City of New Orleans is a popular route from New Orleans to Chicago, which makes multiple stops, including in Carbondale.

The line is one which many Southern Illinois University Carbondale students and others use to travel from southern Illinois to the central and northern cities of the state.

Services to be restored for the five other route on Friday include the following:

Coast Starlight

Crescent

Lake Shore Limited (Chicago-South Bend-Northern Indiana-Toledo-Cleveland-New York)

Silver Star

Sunset Limited

Texas Eagle (Chicago-Southern Missouri-Arkansas points-Dallas-Austin-San Antonio)

