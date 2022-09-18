Visitors fill up downtown streets in Ste. Genevieve for Oktoberfest event

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KFVS) - Visitors made their way to Ste. Genevieve’s Downtown for the first annual Oktoberfest event this weekend.

This new festival featured German style vendors, food, music and swag.

Organizers wanted to bring this family fun event to the community and also recognize the German roots of the area.

“Ste. Genevieve was settled by the French but the heritage that remains is German,” Oktoberfest co-chair Kara Burt said. “There used to be a German festival in the summer and we just kind of felt, why not have another festival in the fall. We really needed something in September, and Oktoberfest in Germany starts in September and goes through the first week in October.”

People we talked with said it’s nice to be able to get a taste of the German heritage.

“We’ve had the Jour de Fete down here for years but that’s more of a French heritage festival,” Clint Wolk said. “The fact that the German roots of the town is being put on display here is pretty fantastic.”

Others said they welcome more events in the area as it brings in more visitors.

“The fact that they have been having more and more festivals around here has been great for the community,” Kenzie Wolk said. “It brings people in, gets people walking around downtown and hopefully going in the shops.”

This event also gives vendors a chance to provide visitors with unique items and connect with the community.

“I definitely know, as an artist, that hand-made goods are something you really can’t beat,” Casey Hill said. “They’re unique and there’s never going to be two that are exactly the same. It’s a lot more personal of a piece than something that you can get at Walmart.”

The event also features a Volkswagen parade, wiener dog races, and a German Scooter burger eating contest.

The event continues through September 18th.

