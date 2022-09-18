Heartland Votes

Vehicles and visitors fill Downtown Cape Girardeau for car show

People walk down Main Street in Cape Girardeau looking at vehicles in the car show.
People walk down Main Street in Cape Girardeau looking at vehicles in the car show.(Photo source: Mike Mohundro KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There were some pretty awesome vehicles that rolled into Downtown Cape Girardeau this weekend.

The vehicles took center stage as they attracted visitors from across the area to visit the 44th Manifolds on Main Street Car Show on Sunday.

There were more than 250 vehicles ranging from the early 1900′s to present day.

People we talked with said it’s nice to be able to view all the different type of vehicles that were brought in for the show.

“Everyone likes to point out what they like,” Nathan Mecum said. “Everyone has their own taste. There’s some old classics and we got some of the newer things here so everyone’s just kind of intrigues what everyone’s got.”

Mecum brought out his Nissan 370Z to the show and had lots of people come by to take a look at it.

“I’ve been into the Nissan cars and their engines and what not,” Mecum said. “They’re just great vehicles to have. They handle great and pretty well just a very enjoyable car.”

We caught up with Jerry Welch checking out all the vehicles with his granddaughter.

“She is a car enthusiast. She loves the old cars,” Welch said. “She has been able to pick out and identify the different models since she was about 3-years-old. This is just a great day for her to come out, look at these, and look back at all the cars we used to own.”

Brandi Beach brought in her Chevy pickup truck from Herrin, IL for this show. She said she has seen a wide age range of people come out to the car show.

“It’s a lot of fun to see what people like and what their interest is in the different kinds of vehicles,” Beach said. “Some young people like the foreign cars and the newer hot rods and stuff like that. Then, the older folks are into trucks like ours.”

Trophies were awarded in more than 30 classes, with classes available for most vehicles from 1900 through 2022.

The event was hosted by the River City Rodders Car Club and Old Town Cape.

“It’s an awesome event,” Welch said. “It really is. It’s been going for years and a good crowd, great cars down here and just meet a lot of people you only see once a year down here.”

