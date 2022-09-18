Heartland Votes

Perryville welcomes bikers to downtown in annual event

Bikers gathered together in Downtown Perryville as part of the Bikers on the Square event on Saturday.(Photo source: Mike Mohundro KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Downtown Perryville was filled with bikers and other visitors as part of the 10th Annual Bikers on the Square event on Saturday.

The large event brought in bikers from various communities in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana.

On hand was plenty of food, music and fun.

Bikers we talked with said this event is great for the people in the community and visitors to gather together.

“It’s always awesome to be able to get out and minister bikers, fellowship, just enjoy each other’s company and share our love for bikes,” Jerry Wawak said.

Other bikers we spoke with said they wanted to come to Perryville to pay their respects to the veterans.

“The honoring the veterans of Vietnam and all who serve today and in the future actually,” Mark Hamilton said. “Totally, I’ve been coming from Joplin, Missouri for the last three years.”

Bikers also rode to the Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial where they wanted to go and pay their respects to the fallen as well.

“We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them,” Wawak said. “We owe them everything.”

“To look at the names and have some prayer time with the Lord and just want to cherish the memories and the names on the wall,” Hamilton said.

Along with the Bikers on the Square event was a Parade of Honor at the square and a POW/MIA candlelight vigil at the Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial.

