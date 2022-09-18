First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

The main weather story continues to be the near-record heat expected to develop over the next few days…..with highs above 90 expected Monday through Wednesday. Today will be a bit warmer and more humid, but not excessively so, with afternoon highs right around 90° and dew points rising into the 60s. On Monday highs will be about 90 to 95, but dew points rising to near 70 will put afternoon heat index numbers near or even a bit above 100. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the hottest days, with actual highs in the 95 to 100 range….and HX numbers peaking near 100. As the upper ridge begins to weaken and push back to the west later in the week, temps and humidity levels will begin to moderate.

In terms of precip, the next few days will continue to be very dry. The exception is late tonight into early Monday as a weak system brushed by to our north and east. Models continue to bring a weakening band of thunderstorms into the I-64 corridor from Mt. Vernon east to Evansville, Indiana late tonight into early Monday morning, but it will miss most of us. Otherwise there may be enough moisture for an isolated shower or two later in the week…the next good chance of rain may not occur until next weekend, if then.

