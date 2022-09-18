First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

The big story continues to be the near-record heat expected to develop over the next few days…..with highs well above 90 expected tomorrow through Wednesday. High pressure aloft is beginning to build over the mid-Mississippi Valley, and will peak on Monday and Tuesday….then weaken late Wednesday into Thursday. Highs tomorrow of about 92 to 96 will combine with dew points near 70 to push the Heat Index near 100 or above during the mid-afternoon, which may impact outdoor activities and sports. Tuesday will be the hottest day, with actual highs of about 95 to 99 expected. A front will move through Wednesday night with cooler northerly breezes and a few showers possible Thursday.

There continues to be a slight chance of a weakening line of thunderstorms brushing the I-64 corridor of SE Ilinois later tonight into early tomorrow morning…from Mt. Vernon eastward. Otherwise it will be very dry from tomorrow through Wednesday. There may be just enough moisture for a few showers with a cold front Wednesday night into Thursday. Otherwise next weekend continues to look somewhat promising with a better chance of showers/storms late Saturday into Sunday.

