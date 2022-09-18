Anna Fire and Rescue shows off new fire truck in community event

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Firefighters with the Anna Fire and Rescue Department wanted to show their community a new fire truck they recently acquired.

The event gave an opportunity for people to view and interact with the new fire apparatus and talk with firefighters.

Fire crew members also provided a fun atmosphere for families as they had bouncy houses there, a fish fry, and turned on the fire hoses for the kids.

“We’re trying to showcase this to the community and say thank you once again to the city council for voting to get this (fire truck),” Anna Fire Chief Mike Dammerman said.

The city council recently approved the new fire truck for the fire station to help out firefighters with newer equipment which will help with incidents they are called to throughout the city.

“It’s going to help tremendously,” Dammerman said. “Currently, our engine was 37 years old, so it was rather old and getting a little outdated. We’ve got this new one. It’s doubled our pumping capacity. It’s a new truck and a lot more reliable.”

Dammerman said it’s a long term commitment but one that will benefit the community.

“They saw the need,” Dammerman said. “We’ve been telling them we’re having issues and they were seeing that with the bills that we’re coming through with repairs.”

Along with the equipment upgrade, Dammerman hopes to get out the word about needing volunteer firefighters to help out.

“We’re trying to drum up some interest, like I said, not only for the city but for the fire department,” Dammerman said. “We’re always looking for more volunteers so if anybody out there wants to volunteer, I would urge you to get an application to fill out and come talk to us.”

Proceeds from the community event will help out the Shop with a Cop/Firefighter program that will in turn help out the under-privileged children throughout the community.

