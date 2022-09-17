Heartland Votes

Sheriff: 2 small planes collide mid-air near Denver, 3 dead

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says two people were found dead in the wreckage of one of...
The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says two people were found dead in the wreckage of one of the planes and a third person was found dead in the second aircraft.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities say three people are dead after two small airplanes collided in mid-air near Denver.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says two people were found dead in the wreckage of one of the planes and a third person was found dead in the second aircraft.

The collision happened just before 9 a.m. Saturday.

‘The National Transportation Safety Board says in a statement that it is investigating a collision between a Cessna 172 and a Sonex Xenos aircraft near Longmont, Colorado.

Longmont is about 30 miles north of Denver.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

