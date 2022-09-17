Part of Broadway Street closing for construction

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Monday, September 19, part of Broadway Street between Sunset Boulevard and Penny Avenue will be closed according to the City of Cape Girardeau.

The reason for closing the street is for construction of a new culvert to be put in to avoid flooding.

The closure will leave some local businesses along the street with the need of alternative routes.

At Jewelry Journey & Co, owner Christina Roosman said, “You have to understand that our choices we make with our pocket books are, they mean everything. You know, and it’s I say you know we’ve got to really focus on not buying things from like china, you know we’ve got to make a statement somewhere and that is the place where all of us as individuals can really do that, is pay really close attention and buy locally when you can.”

She spoke about how important it is to shop locally and support small businesses.

The closure is said to take around two weeks, depending on weather conditions.

