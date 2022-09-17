Heartland Votes

First Alert: Warm and dry weekend

First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 9/17
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT
(KFVS) - Our very warm and dry weather is set to continue through the weekend, with heat-wave conditions expected over the first half of next week.

Brian Alworth says today’s highs in the upper 80s and dew points in the low 60s. Sunday gets a bit warmer with highs near 90.

While the weekend looks to be dry, a weak upper system will brush the northeastern edge of our area late Sunday night into Monday morning….and could bring a passing line of showers and storms to the I-64 corridor from Mt. Vernon east into Indiana….but most of the region won’t feel any effects from this system.

Next week is looking seriously hot and humid.

As an upper ridge develops Monday through Wednesday, temps and dew points surge to mid-summer levels. In fact we’ll be very close to record highs on Tuesday and Wednesday (record highs for CGI are in the mid 90s those days). Dew points will be near 70, which is very muggy.

By the second half of the week the upper ridge will start to weaken and temps will moderate, although it will still be very warm for late September even into next weekend.

Our very dry conditions will worsen….with our next significant rain chances not arriving until about Sunday 9/25, if then….

