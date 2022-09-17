Heartland Votes

First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Very hot and humid pattern ahead!
Summer-like temperatures stick around one more day before rain and cooler air moves into the Heartland.
Summer-like temperatures stick around one more day before rain and cooler air moves into the Heartland. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The main weather story continues to be record heat expected to develop over the next several days.   Sunday will continue our gradual warming trend, with highs near 90° and dew points climbing into the 60s.  By Monday  a developing upper-level ridge (“heat dome”) will push actual highs in the 90 to 95 range, with dew point temps in the upper 60s.   A passing disturbance Sunday night into Monday morning could bring a line of thunderstorms to the I-64 corridor of So. Illinois….mainly from Mt. Vernon east into Indiana,  but this will bypass most of our region so most of us will remain very dry.

Our late season heat wave will peak on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs of about 95 to 100,  and peak HX numbers near or a bit above 100.  This may impact after-school sports and sports practices.  By about Thursday the ridge looks to weaken and shift west a bit,  allowing for moderating temps and humidity levels, though it will remain a bit warmer than average.  Increasing moisture may lead to more clouds and small shower/storm chances by Friday and Saturday,  but the next ‘significant’ rain chance looks to be with a cold front next Sunday.

