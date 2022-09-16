Senators introduce bill to combat deadly effects of fentanyl

(KFVS) - Senate Republicans in Washington, including Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, introduced legislation to combat the deadly effects of fentanyl.

Under the measure, fentanyl dealers could get the same punishment as someone convicted of murder, if someone dies as a result of the sale.

The bill would also increase the minimum sentence from 20 years to a minimum of life in prison.

