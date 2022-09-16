Prevention Program launched for local schools by Green Bear Project

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Green Bear Project launched a new high school prevention program.

The Green Bear Project was created in 2001 by Leasa Stone with a mission to educate the community about child abuse.

According to a release from the Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence, over the past 20 years, Green Bear has educated thousands of adults and kids about the dangers, warning signs and prevention of child abuse through various programs in southeast Missouri. In 2021, the program educated nearly 15,000 southeast Missouri children through presentations.

Already for the present school year, Green Bear Educators have 29 high schools in their service region signed up for presentations and the number is continuing to grow.

The Green Bear Project and Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence say that the key to preventing abuse is education. The agency is bringing in a national speaker, private investigator and social justice advocate, Melissa J. Straub, to talk to area parents more in depth about online safety.

Melissa’s presentation “A Parent’s Road Map to Protecting Their Children in the Digital World” will be free to parents and guardians on Tuesday, September 27, at 6:30 p.m. at the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center.

All Green Bear presentations are free to schools and organizations in their nine-county service region. SEMO-NASV coordinates and sponsors The Green Bear Project.

“We are just so pleased that area schools and families understand the importance of talking early and often about abuse prevention. This High School Program will continue that messaging and expand it to include age-appropriate topics like sexual harassment, consent, and safe dating practices,” said Kendra Eads, executive director of SEMO-NASV.

If you would like to see if the Green Bear Project is being offered at your school, you can contact Leasa Stone at lstone@semonasv.org.

For more information about The Green Bear Program, you can visit www.greenbearmo.org, or www.semonasv.org. If you have or are experiencing sexual violence, you can call SEMO-NASV’s 24-hour crisis hotline at 877-820-6278.

