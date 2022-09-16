Paducah police: 18-month drug trafficking investigation leads to 23 indictments, more to be expected

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department released details on an 18-month fentanyl trafficking investigation that resulted in 23 people being indicted.

According to the police department, drug detectives began investigating into the organized sale of fentanyl in early 2021.

This investigation spurred from “an increase in the amount of fentanyl seen locally and the number of fentanyl overdose cases.”

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Paducah officers and FBI agents began arresting those indicted for possessing and selling fentanyl.

Police say 14 of the 23 people charged have been arrested thus far.

Five search warrants were served Wednesday morning, resulting in large amounts of cash and fentanyl pills being seized from homes.

So far, detectives say they have seized about 8,000 fentanyl pills, six handguns, two rifles and more than $242,000 cash. According to police, the average price of a fentanyl pill on the street is about $25, putting the street value of the seized pills at approximately $200,000.

All of those arrested have been booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail, except several who already were in jail on other charges.

According to a release from Paducah police, the following arrests have been made:

Jasmine Baker, 19, of Ohio Street, has been charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).

Garrett Beach, 26, of Metropolis, Ill., has been charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives). Police say Beach is a repeat offender.

Avian Costello, 37, of Jack Gray Drive, has been charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).

Lavance Davenport Sr., 46, of South 6th Street, is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives). Police say Davenport is a repeat offender.

Lavanti Davenport, 20, of Levin Avenue, faces four counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).

Enrico Fuhr, 28, of North 23rd Street, is facing first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) and two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).

Johnny Harmon III, 30, of Park Avenue, is facing three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives). Police say Harmon III is a repeat offender.

De’Tysha Laster, 23, of Coronado Court, faces two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).

Christopher Russell, 37, of Jack Gray Drive, faces two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives). Police say Russell is a repeat offender.

Samuel Shocklee, 23, of Calvert City, Ky., is facing charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

Cameron Shumpert, 29, of Levin Avenue, faces trafficking in a controlled substance charges (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives, second or greater offense). Police say Shumpert is a repeat offender.

Dorian Shumpert, 31, of Glenwood Drive, is facing charges of trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives, second or greater offense). Police say Shumpert is a repeat offender.

Dominick Tyler, 19, of Grand Rivers, Ky., is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).

Paul West, 25, of Lone Oak Road, faces two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives, second or greater offense). Police say West is a repeat offender.

The following individuals have been indicted but not arrested:

Michael Abbage, 24, of Levin Avenue, is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives). Police say Abbage is a repeat offender and is on probation for 2021 criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Romeneo Beard, 21, of Levin Avenue, is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).

Michelle Cohoon, 45, of Grogan Circle, faces charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

Lisa Collins, 47, of Otis Dinning Drive, is facing charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) and speeding/10mph over limit.

Lavance Davenport Jr., 27, of South 6th Street, faces charges of trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives, second or greater offense). Police say Davenport is a repeat offender and is on probation for 2021 first-degree fleeing and evading police

Channing Grentzer, 24, of Stately Vision Lane, is facing charges of trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).

McKenzie Hopkins, 21, of Ledbetter, Ky., faces charges of trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).

Xavier Mcphee, 34, of Walter Jetton Drive, faces first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) and operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license.

Victor Morales-Martinez, 24, of Mayfield, Ky., is facing charges of trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).

The Paducah Police Department would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance: FBI, Department of Homeland Security, Illinois State Police, McCracken County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky Probation and Parole.

Detectives say this investigation is continuing and additional charges and arrests are expected.

