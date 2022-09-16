Heartland Votes

Online passport renewals in works

The process for renewing a U.S. passport will be going online, the State Department said.
The process for renewing a U.S. passport will be going online, the State Department said.(Source: CNN/file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The days of filling out tons of paperwork to renew your passport could soon be over.

The State Department said it plans to start taking passport renewal applications online.

For a limited time starting Friday, and for a limited period in October, people seeking to renew their passports can do it online as part of a pilot program.

The move to online passports renewals comes after the State Department launched a successful test program to help with the pandemic backlog, which had resulted in renewal wait times of up to 18 weeks.

However, not everyone will be able to take advantage of the new online service.

That includes people younger than the age of 16 and those applying for a passport for the first time.

The new online renewal system is expected to launch for everyone early next year.

For more information, go to travel.state.gov.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

According to an alert from the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, both lanes of southbound Hwy....
1 person dead in Perry Co., Mo. fatal crash, Hwy. 51 open again
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
Police say they have taken a suspect in custody in connection with an overnight incident on...
Jackson police: Suspect in custody after overnight incident on Hope St.
Raymond Halter, 39, is currently being held at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office on...
Jackson police: Man wielding axe arrested after barricading himself inside home
City of Cairo set to welcome back a grocery store after 7 years of being a food desert.
City of Cairo set to welcome back grocery store after 7 years

Latest News

tim norman
Tim Norman found guilty in Sweetie Pie’s murder-for-hire trial
A new family friendly festival is coming this fall to downtown Cape Giradeau.
New riverfront festival to be held in Cape Girardeau
New York Mets' catcher John Stearns is shown at spring training camp in St. Petersburg, Fla.,...
Former All-Star catcher John Stearns dies at 71
Parents of young Black girls are taking to social media to show the positive impact a Black...
Moms nationwide share Black daughters’ reactions to ‘The Little Mermaid’ clip