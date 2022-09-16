Heartland Votes

It’s pawpaw season

It’s pawpaw season in the Heartland.
It’s pawpaw season in the Heartland.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - It’s pawpaw season in the Heartland.

According to the Missouri Department of Agriculture, the pawpaw has fruit September-October. They’re banana-shaped, cylindrical and 3-5 inches long.

The flavor is described as sweet with a custardy texture. They say it has hints of banana, mango and pineapple.

Have you seen a pawpaw plant? It’s a large shrub to small tree with a slender trunk and broad crown. It’s also called an American Custard Apple and Missouri Banana.

In Illinois, the Department of Natural Resources says the pawpaw can be found in the southern two-thirds of the state, growing in woods and thickets.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to an alert from the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, both lanes of southbound Hwy....
1 person dead in Perry Co., Mo. fatal crash, Hwy. 51 open again
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
Police say they have taken a suspect in custody in connection with an overnight incident on...
Jackson police: Suspect in custody after overnight incident on Hope St.
Raymond Halter, 39, is currently being held at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office on...
Jackson police: Man wielding axe arrested after barricading himself inside home
City of Cairo set to welcome back a grocery store after 7 years of being a food desert.
City of Cairo set to welcome back grocery store after 7 years

Latest News

tim norman
Tim Norman found guilty in Sweetie Pie’s murder-for-hire trial
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
The CDC authorized two new bivalent booster vaccines on September 2 that include an mRNA...
Strong demand in Illinois for updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccinations
As we enter fall, the Illinois Departments of Agriculture and Labor remind all farm workers to...
Harvest season safety tips from Ill. Dept. of Agriculture