It’s pawpaw season
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(KFVS) - It’s pawpaw season in the Heartland.
According to the Missouri Department of Agriculture, the pawpaw has fruit September-October. They’re banana-shaped, cylindrical and 3-5 inches long.
The flavor is described as sweet with a custardy texture. They say it has hints of banana, mango and pineapple.
Have you seen a pawpaw plant? It’s a large shrub to small tree with a slender trunk and broad crown. It’s also called an American Custard Apple and Missouri Banana.
In Illinois, the Department of Natural Resources says the pawpaw can be found in the southern two-thirds of the state, growing in woods and thickets.
