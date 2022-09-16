Heartland teen collecting toys for children

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Jimmy Williams was diagnosed with a heart condition in 2019 and underwent a heart transplant in 2020.

He’s spending his second birthday after the procedure letting kids at Cardinal Glennon know he gets what they’re going through.

Jimmy hosts toy drives around his birthday to make kids who are spending most of their time in the hospital smile.

He said, “Because I was in that same situation, and it’s a really tough situation and it’s the toughest that I’ve ever really been through so, it was really tragic so I just try to help kids that are in the hospital in the same situation as me.”

Jimmy is also looking forward to releasing his first book in mid-October.

