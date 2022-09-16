Heartland Votes

Heartland teen collecting toys for children

Jimmy hosts toy drives around his birthday to make kids who are spending most of their time in...
Jimmy hosts toy drives around his birthday to make kids who are spending most of their time in the hospital smile.(Jeffrey Bullard)
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Jimmy Williams was diagnosed with a heart condition in 2019 and underwent a heart transplant in 2020.

He’s spending his second birthday after the procedure letting kids at Cardinal Glennon know he gets what they’re going through.

Jimmy hosts toy drives around his birthday to make kids who are spending most of their time in the hospital smile.

He said, “Because I was in that same situation, and it’s a really tough situation and it’s the toughest that I’ve ever really been through so, it was really tragic so I just try to help kids that are in the hospital in the same situation as me.”

Jimmy is also looking forward to releasing his first book in mid-October.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
According to an alert from the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, both lanes of southbound Hwy....
1 person dead in Perry Co., Mo. fatal crash, Hwy. 51 open again
Police say they have taken a suspect in custody in connection with an overnight incident on...
Jackson police: Suspect in custody after overnight incident on Hope St.
City of Cairo set to welcome back a grocery store after 7 years of being a food desert.
City of Cairo set to welcome back grocery store after 7 years
Two southern Illinois men were charged in connection with a two-year-old gun theft investigation.
2 Cairo, Ill. men charged in connection with 2020 gun theft in Cape Girardeau Co.

Latest News

Heartland News at 9 headlines 9/15
Heartland News at 9 headlines 9/15
Raymond Halter, 39, is currently being held at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office on...
Jackson police: Man wielding axe arrested after barricading himself inside home
Thomas Becker, the employer relations coordinator, has been helping put on this event of the...
More than 300 SIU business students attend career fair
Here in Missouri, the Charleston R-1 School District has made some changes to help address the...
Charleston R-1 School Dist. adjust to new changes this school year