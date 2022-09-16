Heartland Football Friday 9/16

(KFVS) - It’s Week 5 of Heartland Football Friday 2022!

We’ve got some great match-ups, including our Game of the Week: Scott City at Portageville.

You can check the full list of games and how your team did this week using the KFVS Scoreboard.

Here are our HFF match-ups for September 16:

Missouri

Scott City at Portageville (Game of the Week)

Park Hills Central at Cape Central

Herculaneum at St. Vincent

Poplar Bluff at Jackson

Doniphan at NMCC

Kelly at Charleston

Illinois

Nashville at Anna-Jonesboro

Cahokia at Marion

Centralia at Carbondale

All games are scheduled to kick-off at 7 p.m.

Be sure to watch Heartland News at 10 for recaps on all the action from tonight.

