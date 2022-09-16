Heartland Votes

Heartland Football Friday 9/16

Sports Director Todd Richards previews Week 5 of Heartland Football Friday!
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(KFVS) - It’s Week 5 of Heartland Football Friday 2022!

We’ve got some great match-ups, including our Game of the Week: Scott City at Portageville.

You can check the full list of games and how your team did this week using the KFVS Scoreboard.

Here are our HFF match-ups for September 16:

Missouri
  • Scott City at Portageville (Game of the Week)
  • Park Hills Central at Cape Central
  • Herculaneum at St. Vincent
  • Poplar Bluff at Jackson
  • Doniphan at NMCC
  • Kelly at Charleston
Illinois
  • Nashville at Anna-Jonesboro
  • Cahokia at Marion
  • Centralia at Carbondale

All games are scheduled to kick-off at 7 p.m.

Be sure to watch Heartland News at 10 for recaps on all the action from tonight.

Send us photos and videos from your favorite games below!

