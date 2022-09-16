First Alert: Very warm today, even hotter conditions on the way

(KFVS) - Our very warm and very dry trend looks to continue into next week.

Today and through the weekend afternoon highs will be hot in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Humidity will also slowly increase, but shouldn’t be too oppressive.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A very weak disturbance moves into the Heartland on Monday.

Brian Alworth says it will likely just bring in a few clouds, but a shower or two is possible to the northeast of our region.

Much of next week is looking even hotter with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the 60s.

Near-record highs are possible.

Temps should moderate a little by the end of next week.

The nearest chance for rain may not arrive until late next weekend, if then.

