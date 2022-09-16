Heartland Votes

First Alert Friday Forecast

Very warm, dry weekend.........record heat possible next week....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our very warm and very dry pattern looks to continue for at least another week.  High pressure aloft will actually strengthen as we get into next week, with record highs in the mid 90′s looking more and more possible.    In the shorter term, the next few days will be merely ‘hot’ with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.  Humidity slowly increases but shouldn’t be too bad this weekend.

On Monday a very weak upper disturbance moves in from the north,  but it looks too weak to do more than bring us a few clouds…maybe a shower or two mainly to the northeast of our area.  The bigger story will be an upper ‘heat dome’ that is set to park right overhead for the middle of the week.  Given dry ground and full sunshine,  this will result in 2 or 3 days of very hot weather….with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the 60s.   Temps should moderate a little by the end of the week.  Right now the nearest chance of rain may not occur until late next weekend….if then.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to an alert from the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, both lanes of southbound Hwy....
1 person dead in Perry Co., Mo. fatal crash, Hwy. 51 open again
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
Police say they have taken a suspect in custody in connection with an overnight incident on...
Jackson police: Suspect in custody after overnight incident on Hope St.
Raymond Halter, 39, is currently being held at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office on...
Jackson police: Man wielding axe arrested after barricading himself inside home
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus

Latest News

First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 9/15
First Alert 9 p.m. Forecast on 9/15
First Alert 9 p.m. Forecast on 9/15
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 9/15
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 9/15
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 9/15
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 9/15