First Alert Friday Forecast

Our very warm and very dry pattern looks to continue for at least another week. High pressure aloft will actually strengthen as we get into next week, with record highs in the mid 90′s looking more and more possible. In the shorter term, the next few days will be merely ‘hot’ with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Humidity slowly increases but shouldn’t be too bad this weekend.

On Monday a very weak upper disturbance moves in from the north, but it looks too weak to do more than bring us a few clouds…maybe a shower or two mainly to the northeast of our area. The bigger story will be an upper ‘heat dome’ that is set to park right overhead for the middle of the week. Given dry ground and full sunshine, this will result in 2 or 3 days of very hot weather….with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the 60s. Temps should moderate a little by the end of the week. Right now the nearest chance of rain may not occur until late next weekend….if then.

