Crews respond to fire on Beech St. in Scott City

By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a house fire on Friday morning, September 16.

It happened in the 100 block of Beech Street.

Crews responded to a house fire on Beech Street in Scott City, Mo.
Crews responded to a house fire on Beech Street in Scott City, Mo.(Noland Cook/KFVS)

According to the Scott City Fire Department, the cause is believed to be a minor playing with fire.

No one was injured and the fire was contained.

Cape Girardeau, Chaffee, NBC and Gordonville responded for mutual aid.

