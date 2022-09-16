Crews respond to fire on Beech St. in Scott City

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a house fire on Friday morning, September 16.

It happened in the 100 block of Beech Street.

Crews responded to a house fire on Beech Street in Scott City, Mo. (Noland Cook/KFVS)

According to the Scott City Fire Department, the cause is believed to be a minor playing with fire.

No one was injured and the fire was contained.

Cape Girardeau, Chaffee, NBC and Gordonville responded for mutual aid.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.