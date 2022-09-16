Crews respond to fire on Beech St. in Scott City
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a house fire on Friday morning, September 16.
It happened in the 100 block of Beech Street.
According to the Scott City Fire Department, the cause is believed to be a minor playing with fire.
No one was injured and the fire was contained.
Cape Girardeau, Chaffee, NBC and Gordonville responded for mutual aid.
