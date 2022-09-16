Heartland Votes

Chicago firefighter honored with posthumous degree from SIU-Carbondale

Ronald Regan Jr’s daughter, Qianna, is pictured with (from left) SIU College of Health and...
Ronald Regan Jr’s daughter, Qianna, is pictured with (from left) SIU College of Health and Human Sciences Dean Robert Morgan, SIU System President Dan Mahony, Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt, SIU Carbondale Chancellor Austin A. Lane, and Lindsay Laycoax, lead site coordinator for SIU’s Public Safety Management program.(SIU)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Chicago Fire Department Captain Ronald Regan Jr. was honored with a posthumous degree from Southern Illinois University Carbondale Friday morning, Sept. 16.

According to a release, Regan passed away on Dec. 19, 2021 at the age of 58 after a fight with COVID-19.

Regan was just one semester away from earning his bachelor’s degree in public safety management.

During a ceremony in front of the Chicago Fire Academy, Regan was remembered by fellow firefighters, family members, friends, and SIU representatives.

“Ron was not just a firefighter or captain, he was a friend,” Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said. “He did so much for everybody else. He never thought about himself.”

SIU Carbondale Chancellor Austin A. Lane, SIU System President Dan Mahony, and College of Health and Human Sciences Dean Robert Morgan presented the diploma.

“Ron embodied both the spirit of a firefighter and the spirit of a Saluki,” Chancellor Lane said. “His commitment to bravery, along with the vision, tenacity, curiosity, and compassion of Saluki, form a remarkable combination worthy of celebration and remembrance.”

Regan’s wife, Cheryl, was unable to attend the ceremony, so his daughter, Qianna, accepted his diploma and spoke on the family’s behalf.

“My dad inspired me, and it’s amazing to see how he inspired others,” she said.

SIU says Regan started his career in the Chicago Park District, where he built successful swim teams.

He later moved on to the Chicago Fire Department Academy, graduating in 1996 and beginning his career at Truck 40.

Over the years, Regan rose through the ranks of firefighter, engineer, lieutenant, and captain.

“Ron is definitely gone too soon,” Nance-Holt said. “He was so very special. He wanted this degree so much. I know he’s watching us today with a smile.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to an alert from the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, both lanes of southbound Hwy....
1 person dead in Perry Co., Mo. fatal crash, Hwy. 51 open again
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
Raymond Halter, 39, is currently being held at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office on...
Jackson police: Man wielding axe arrested after barricading himself inside home
Police say they have taken a suspect in custody in connection with an overnight incident on...
Jackson police: Suspect in custody after overnight incident on Hope St.
A sheriff's office says Makallie Durham is being charged with murder in the death of a...
Babysitter charged with murder after child in her care dies, authorities say

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
The CDC authorized two new bivalent booster vaccines on September 2 that include an mRNA...
Strong demand in Illinois for updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccinations
As we enter fall, the Illinois Departments of Agriculture and Labor remind all farm workers to...
Harvest season safety tips from Ill. Dept. of Agriculture