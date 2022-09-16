Heartland Votes

Babysitter charged with murder after child in her care dies, authorities say

A sheriff's office says Makallie Durham is being charged with murder in the death of a...
A sheriff's office says Makallie Durham is being charged with murder in the death of a 2-year-old child who was in her care.(Alcorn County Sheriff's Office)
By Jacob Gallant and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORINTH, Miss. (WMC/Gray News) - Authorities in Mississippi say a babysitter has been arrested in the death of a 2-year-old boy.

According to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Makallie Durham is facing charges that include capital murder and felony child abuse.

WMC reports deputies were called to a home on County Road 380 in Corinth on Tuesday evening where a 2-year-old boy was found unresponsive and an injured 11-month-old girl.

The sheriff’s office said both children were taken to the Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. However, the boy died, and the girl remained hospitalized.

Investigators found that the two children were in the care of a babysitter, later identified as Durham.

Deputies said Durham also had a misdemeanor warrant out of Corinth.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately release the details of what led up to the child’s death that evening.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
According to an alert from the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, both lanes of southbound Hwy....
1 person dead in Perry Co., Mo. fatal crash, Hwy. 51 open again
Police say they have taken a suspect in custody in connection with an overnight incident on...
Jackson police: Suspect in custody after overnight incident on Hope St.
City of Cairo set to welcome back a grocery store after 7 years of being a food desert.
City of Cairo set to welcome back grocery store after 7 years
Two southern Illinois men were charged in connection with a two-year-old gun theft investigation.
2 Cairo, Ill. men charged in connection with 2020 gun theft in Cape Girardeau Co.

Latest News

Residents of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, provided 50 migrants with food, water and...
Florida, Texas escalate flights, buses to move migrants
FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018.
Veteran NY judge named as arbiter in Trump Mar-a-Lago probe
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
US sends new military aid for Ukraine to boost momentum
An otter encountered a gibbon in a special habitat at a Chicago-area zoo.
CUTE: Curious otter goes ‘ape’ over new friend