2022 Saluki Family of the Year contest.(Southern Illinois University Carbondale)
By Makenzie Williams
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Entries are now being accepted for Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s 2022 Saluki Family of the Year contest.

During Family Weekend, set for September 22-24, the university will honor one “legacy” Saluki Family of the Year – that’s a family in which at least one parent or legal guardian is an SIU Carbondale graduate – and one “non-legacy” Family of the Year.

The theme of this year’s Family Weekend is “Salukis’ Funniest Home Videos,” and contestants are invited to submit a short creative or amusing home video with their entry.

All entries are due by 4:30 p.m. Monday, September 19. Families who are interested can complete the form online. The winners will be selected the following day.

New Student Programs will honor the selected families with a prize package that includes a one-night stay at the Hampton Inn in Carbondale, tickets to the SIU vs. University of North Dakota football game on September 24, Saluki swag and other goodies.

The recognition takes place during a weekend packed with special activities led by the Office of Student Engagement, including the chance to “Meet Oscar and Kevin from ‘The Office,’” a big craft sale, Greek Sing, Saluki football and other activities. For more information visit familyweekend.siu.edu/family-of-the-weekend.

