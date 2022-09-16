Heartland Votes

2-day parole hearing scheduled for Heath High School shooter

A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal. He was convicted in the 1997...
A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal. He was convicted in the 1997 Heath High School shooting that killed three students and injured five others.(Kentucky Department of Corrections)
By Kathy Sweeney
Updated: moments ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Kentucky high school, Michael Carneal faces his first chance at freedom.

Carneal’s two-day parole hearing begins next Monday, September 19.

The first day of the virtual hearing will feature family members of the three students killed at Heath High School on December 1, 1997.

The five injured will also be given the chance to speak to the parole board.

Then on Tuesday, board members will question the now 39-year-old Carneal.

Back in September 2002, Carneal told a Louisville reporter he dealt with feelings of extreme sadness and loneliness since kindergarten.

”But if somebody would have just pulled me to the side and talked to me about what was going on, I probably...things would have been a lot different,” he said. “I probably would have talked to them. Told them how I was feeling.”

McCracken County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Mills said it’s possible the parole board could announce its decision sometime Tuesday.

Carneal is officially eligible for parole November 16.

