Heartland Votes

WATCH: Chick-Fil-A worker helps mom with baby avoid carjacking

Authorities say the suspect approached a woman as she was getting her baby out of her car and demanded her keys. (OKALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:43 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - Chick-Fil-A employees are known for their willingness to help, and apparently that even extends to stopping a carjacking.

Authorities in Florida say 43-year-old William Branch approached a woman Wednesday afternoon as she was getting her baby out of her car near a Chick-Fil-A in Fort Walton Beach.

Wielding a stick, Branch first demanded her keys then grabbed them from the waistband of her pants, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

William Branch, 43, was charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery.
William Branch, 43, was charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery.(Source: Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office via CNN)

The woman began screaming for help, and Chick-Fil-A employee Mykel Gordon ran over. He was punched in the face by Branch then fought the suspect on the ground, authorities say, as other people ran over to help.

Gordon was not seriously injured in the incident, part of which was captured on video by a witness.

“A major shout-out to this young man for his courage!” posted the sheriff’s office on social media alongside the video.

Branch was charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery. He had been involved in another incident shortly before the carjacking attempt, according to Gordon.

Chick-Fil-A says it is relieved everyone is safe and proud of Gordon’s courage.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
Two southern Illinois men were charged in connection with a two-year-old gun theft investigation.
2 Cairo, Ill. men charged in connection with 2020 gun theft in Cape Girardeau Co.
Justin Davison has been named Saint Francis Healthcare System's new president and chief...
Saint Francis Healthcare System names new president, CEO
An Amber Alert was issued for 12-year-old Natonja Holmes after she was reportedly taken from...
Ferguson police: 12-year-old at center of AMBER Alert believed to be with sister
Amtrak says services for the City of New Orleans and six other long distance routes are...
Amtrak suspends City of New Orleans route ahead of possible rail strike

Latest News

Members of two unions reach a deal with the largest U.S. freight railroads ahead of Friday's...
Heartland farmers concerned about possible railroad strike
Authorities say the suspect approached a woman as she was getting her baby out of her car near...
RAW VIDEO: Chick-Fil-A worker fights off would-be carjacker
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is predicting a rout of Russian forces across the...
Ukraine's president visits recently liberated city
Mississippi is suing retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre and others, alleging that they...
Texts reveal Brett Favre sought millions in welfare scheme