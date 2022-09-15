Truss placement on new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland finished

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Crews are working to remove the second of four jacking towers at the U.S. 60 Cumberland Bridge at Smithland.

That work is expected to be finished at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 15.

American Bridge assembled the 700-foot blue steel structure on four jumbo barges at the Paducah Riverport, then transported it upstream to the construction site where it was placed on four jacking piers. (Kentucky Transportation Cabinet/Facebook)

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the 700-foot truss was placed on the main piers on top of the bridge on Wednesday. After that, an American Bridge Company crew removed the top of one of the four towers that lifted it into place.

According to KYTC, the existing Smithland Bridge will continue to be down to one lane with alternating flow controlled by an automated signal. Some delays are likely during peak travel periods.

After the towers are removed, the flotilla that delivered the 5.1 million-pound truss to the bridge construction site can leave, allowing the Cumberland River to reopen to boat traffic.

Jim Smith Contracting, the prime contractor on the $63.8 million project, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, American Bridge, the U.S. Coast Guard and numerous agencies from a five-county area worked together to move the truss.

According to KYTC, hundreds of high school students and area residents watched the truss be hoisted 90 feet in the air, moved over the waiting concrete piers and lowered into place.

They said the truss will have to sit atop the piers for about a month before the contractor can start placing a concrete deck on the structure. That work is expected to take about six months, which would allow traffic to be moved to the new bridge in late spring 2023.

KYTC provided this project schedule:

October-November 2022

Prep and start deck concrete pour on main span

April-May 2023

U.S. 60 highway connections final tie-in

Traffic moved to new bridge

Demolition of old bridge

June-August 2023

Final roadway driving surface and finish work

Target completion date for all work is Dec. 1, 2023

According to KYTC, the new bridge will have a 40-foot-wide, two-lane deck with 12-foot driving lanes and 8-foot shoulders that will allow clearance for most farm equipment to cross without stopping oncoming traffic.

They said the new bridge will not have piers in the water during normal river conditions, helping with river navigation.

