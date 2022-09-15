Heartland Votes

Truss placement on new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland finished

American Bridge assembled the 700-foot blue steel structure on four jumbo barges at the Paducah...
American Bridge assembled the 700-foot blue steel structure on four jumbo barges at the Paducah Riverport, then transported it upstream to the construction site where it was placed on four jacking piers.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Crews are working to remove the second of four jacking towers at the U.S. 60 Cumberland Bridge at Smithland.

That work is expected to be finished at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 15.

American Bridge assembled the 700-foot blue steel structure on four jumbo barges at the Paducah...
American Bridge assembled the 700-foot blue steel structure on four jumbo barges at the Paducah Riverport, then transported it upstream to the construction site where it was placed on four jacking piers.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet/Facebook)

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the 700-foot truss was placed on the main piers on top of the bridge on Wednesday. After that, an American Bridge Company crew removed the top of one of the four towers that lifted it into place.

According to KYTC, the existing Smithland Bridge will continue to be down to one lane with alternating flow controlled by an automated signal. Some delays are likely during peak travel periods.

After the towers are removed, the flotilla that delivered the 5.1 million-pound truss to the bridge construction site can leave, allowing the Cumberland River to reopen to boat traffic.

Jim Smith Contracting, the prime contractor on the $63.8 million project, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, American Bridge, the U.S. Coast Guard and numerous agencies from a five-county area worked together to move the truss.

According to KYTC, hundreds of high school students and area residents watched the truss be hoisted 90 feet in the air, moved over the waiting concrete piers and lowered into place.

They said the truss will have to sit atop the piers for about a month before the contractor can start placing a concrete deck on the structure. That work is expected to take about six months, which would allow traffic to be moved to the new bridge in late spring 2023.

American Bridge assembled the 700-foot blue steel structure on four jumbo barges at the Paducah Riverport, then transported it upstream to the construction site.

KYTC provided this project schedule:

October-November 2022

  • Prep and start deck concrete pour on main span

April-May 2023

  • U.S. 60 highway connections final tie-in
  • Traffic moved to new bridge
  • Demolition of old bridge

June-August 2023

  • Final roadway driving surface and finish work
  • Target completion date for all work is Dec. 1, 2023

According to KYTC, the new bridge will have a 40-foot-wide, two-lane deck with 12-foot driving lanes and 8-foot shoulders that will allow clearance for most farm equipment to cross without stopping oncoming traffic.

They said the new bridge will not have piers in the water during normal river conditions, helping with river navigation.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
Two southern Illinois men were charged in connection with a two-year-old gun theft investigation.
2 Cairo, Ill. men charged in connection with 2020 gun theft in Cape Girardeau Co.
Melanie Alicia Martin, 34, with the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Saturday.
Corrections officer arrested for having sex with inmates, sheriff says
Justin Davison has been named Saint Francis Healthcare System's new president and chief...
Saint Francis Healthcare System names new president, CEO
An Amber Alert was issued for 12-year-old Natonja Holmes after she was reportedly taken from...
Ferguson police: 12-year-old at center of AMBER Alert believed to be with sister

Latest News

Carbondale police said 35-year-old Rodney D. Brooks, of Marion, Ill., should be considered...
Carbondale police searching for man considered armed & dangerous
Jackson Police say they have taken a suspect in custody in connection with an overnight...
Jackson Police: Suspect in custody after overnight incident on Hope St.
Governor Andy Beshear will hold his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday, September 15 at 10...
Gov. Beshear to hold Team Kentucky update
More than 250 cars and trucks will be on display for Manifolds on Main Street on Sunday.
Manifolds on Main rolls into Cape Girardeau Sunday