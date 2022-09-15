Heartland Votes

SIU exhibit commemorating Constitution Day to be available for viewing

The exhibit is on display from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday during the fall...
The exhibit is on display from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday during the fall semester.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - An exhibit commemorating Constitution Day in Morris Library at Southern Illinois University is on display for public viewing.

SIU says this exhibit chronicles controversy surrounding the appointment of Roland W. Burris to the U.S. Senate in 2009.

It is available for viewing as SIU celebrates Constitution Day on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The exhibit is part of Morris Library’s Special Collections Research Center and is titled “Conflict and the Constitution.”

It is in the Hall of Presidents and Chancellors.

“From this episode we can learn about how the U. S. Constitution helps shape and resolve political conflict,” said Walter Ray, the library’s political papers archivist.

Ray says the exhibit is on display from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday during the fall semester.

