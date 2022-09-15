Heartland Votes

Record highs possible next week

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Our warm up continues as we head towards the weekend. The hottest weather will arrive next week. So, try to enjoy the forecast today and this evening. Temperatures will still be warm , with many of us seeing highs in the mid 80s, but not nearly as warm as next week. Tonight our lows will drop back into the 50s. By the weekend, more of the Heartland will hit 90 degrees. Along with the heat, dew points will continue to climb making it feel sticky again by next week. Highs will climb into the mid and possibly upper 90s by next week!

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

