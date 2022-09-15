Heartland Votes

Nick Cannon announces birth of 9th child, more on the way

Nick Cannon announced the birth of his ninth child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.
Nick Cannon announced the birth of his ninth child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(CNN) - Nick Cannon announced the birth of his ninth child as he awaits two more.

“The Masked Singer” host announced on Instagram the arrival of Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, where he shared a photo of his new baby girl with model Lanisha Cole.

The entertainer welcomed his eighth child in July, son Bre Tiesi.

Cannon also shares twins with his ex-wife, singer Mariah Carey, a son and daughter with model Brittany Bell, and twin sons with Abby De La Rosa.

A son he shared with model Alyssa Scott died from brain cancer at five months old last year.

Both Bell and De La Rosa are currently expecting another child with Cannon.

