Much warmer weather heading to the Heartland.

By Grant Dade
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. It was another fantastic day across the area with sunshine and fairly pleasant temperatures. These temperatures will continue to warm each afternoon as we head through the weekend. For this evening we will see clear skies with temperatures slowly falling through the 70s. Lows by morning will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warm across the area. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. For Heartland Football Friday, temperatures will be fairly warm. Kick off temperatures will be close to 80 degrees with readings falling through the 70s throughout the game.

Warmer temperatures will continue through the weekend into next week. Highs will be in the lower 90s over the weekend warming into the middle to upper 90s early next week.

