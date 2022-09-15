More than 300 SIU business students attend career fair

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - More than 300 business students got the chance to attend this year’s career fair.

Also at the career fair, more than 50 local and regional businesses hoping to recruit students for all types of opportunities, such as full-time employment, internships and experiential learning.

Thomas Becker, the employer relations coordinator, has been helping put on this event of the past four years and said this is the college’s biggest turnout yet.

He said events like this give students experiences and a way to make connections so that they are one step ahead when they start looking for full-time opportunities.

“That’s kind of the biggest of the job, that’s the rewarding part,” he said. “The fun part is not in the planning or the logistics. It’s actually seeing the event, seeing how excited the students are and getting to hear those amazing stories.”

The next career fair will take place in the spring for all students in the college of business analytics.

