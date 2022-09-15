Heartland Votes

More than 300 SIU business students attend career fair

Thomas Becker, the employer relations coordinator, has been helping put on this event of the...
Thomas Becker, the employer relations coordinator, has been helping put on this event of the past four years and said this is the college’s biggest turnout yet.(Meghan Smith/KFVS)
By Meghan Smith
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - More than 300 business students got the chance to attend this year’s career fair.

Also at the career fair, more than 50 local and regional businesses hoping to recruit students for all types of opportunities, such as full-time employment, internships and experiential learning.

Thomas Becker, the employer relations coordinator, has been helping put on this event of the past four years and said this is the college’s biggest turnout yet.

He said events like this give students experiences and a way to make connections so that they are one step ahead when they start looking for full-time opportunities.

“That’s kind of the biggest of the job, that’s the rewarding part,” he said. “The fun part is not in the planning or the logistics. It’s actually seeing the event, seeing how excited the students are and getting to hear those amazing stories.”

The next career fair will take place in the spring for all students in the college of business analytics.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
Two southern Illinois men were charged in connection with a two-year-old gun theft investigation.
2 Cairo, Ill. men charged in connection with 2020 gun theft in Cape Girardeau Co.
Melanie Alicia Martin, 34, with the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Saturday.
Corrections officer arrested for having sex with inmates, sheriff says
Police say they have taken a suspect in custody in connection with an overnight incident on...
Jackson police: Suspect in custody after overnight incident on Hope St.
City of Cairo set to welcome back a grocery store after 7 years of being a food desert.
City of Cairo set to welcome back grocery store after 7 years

Latest News

President Biden touts a tentative deal to avert a strike by American Railroad workers.
President Biden touts a tentative deal to avert a strike by American railroad workers
An early morning fire at a church in Ironton, Mo. is under investigation.
Man arrested in connection with Ironton church fire
According to an alert from the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, both lanes of southbound Hwy....
1 dead, both lanes of Hwy. 51 closed near PCR 206 in Perry Co., Mo. after crash
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry County, Mo.
Deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry County, Mo.