Missouri lawmakers start work on proposed tax cuts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers are back in the Capitol to work on tax cuts.

Legislators started a special session to slash taxes Wednesday.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson is asking lawmakers to cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8%.

He also wants the GOP-led Legislature to increase the standard deduction by $2,000 for single filers and $4,000 for couples.

Parson had called lawmakers back to work last week. But they pushed the session back to continue private negotiations.

On Wednesday, lawmakers filed bills with a variety of tax-cutting options.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.