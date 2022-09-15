Heartland Votes

Missouri lawmakers start work on proposed tax cuts

Missouri lawmakers are back in the Capitol to work on tax cuts.
Missouri lawmakers are back in the Capitol to work on tax cuts.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers are back in the Capitol to work on tax cuts.

Legislators started a special session to slash taxes Wednesday.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson is asking lawmakers to cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8%.

He also wants the GOP-led Legislature to increase the standard deduction by $2,000 for single filers and $4,000 for couples.

Parson had called lawmakers back to work last week. But they pushed the session back to continue private negotiations.

On Wednesday, lawmakers filed bills with a variety of tax-cutting options.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
Two southern Illinois men were charged in connection with a two-year-old gun theft investigation.
2 Cairo, Ill. men charged in connection with 2020 gun theft in Cape Girardeau Co.
Justin Davison has been named Saint Francis Healthcare System's new president and chief...
Saint Francis Healthcare System names new president, CEO
An Amber Alert was issued for 12-year-old Natonja Holmes after she was reportedly taken from...
Ferguson police: 12-year-old at center of AMBER Alert believed to be with sister
Amtrak says services for the City of New Orleans and six other long distance routes are...
Amtrak suspends City of New Orleans route ahead of possible rail strike

Latest News

Many people across the state are sharing a meme about the SAFE-T Act that is full of...
Pritzker, Bailey spar over SAFE-T Act
What you need to know for voting in Missouri
New Missouri election rules now in effect
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at...
Missouri Supreme Court won’t weigh recreational pot lawsuit
New bill seeks to help underaged trafficking victims
New Missouri law seeks to help underage sex trafficking victims