Missouri lawmakers start work on proposed tax cuts
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers are back in the Capitol to work on tax cuts.
Legislators started a special session to slash taxes Wednesday.
Republican Gov. Mike Parson is asking lawmakers to cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8%.
He also wants the GOP-led Legislature to increase the standard deduction by $2,000 for single filers and $4,000 for couples.
Parson had called lawmakers back to work last week. But they pushed the session back to continue private negotiations.
On Wednesday, lawmakers filed bills with a variety of tax-cutting options.
