Heartland Votes

Missouri to discuss gambling bill Monday

Lawmakers in Missouri will discuss sports gambling on Monday.
Lawmakers in Missouri will discuss sports gambling on Monday.(KSLA)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri House of Representatives is set to discuss its gambling bill Monday.

House Bill No. 4 will be discussed Monday. The bill would repeal three sections of anti-sports wagering legislature and enact seventeen new sections relating to sports wagering.

READ MORE: Sports betting ramps up as Chiefs season gets underway

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has tweeted multiple times since legalized sports betting came to Kansas urging for government officials to support legalized sports wagering in Missouri.

“I get these messages more than you’d think,” Lucas tweeted along with a screenshot of a text from someone telling him “I had to drive to Kansas and place that bet in the parking lot of a Walmart. So dumb.”

The scheduled discussion of the law in Missouri comes after GeoComply said its data registered more than 100,000 attempts to bet from within Missouri.

READ MORE: A look at the first day of sports betting in Kansas

Kansas became the 31st state to have active, legal sports betting when wagering in the Sunflower State opened Sept. 1. Five states, including Nebraska, have legalized sports betting but have not yet made it operational.

Despite sports wagering not being legal in Missouri yet, the Kansas City Chiefs have already partnered with BetMGM, and signage will be prevalent at Arrowhead Stadium in the near future.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to an alert from the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, both lanes of southbound Hwy....
1 person dead in Perry Co., Mo. fatal crash, Hwy. 51 open again
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
Police say they have taken a suspect in custody in connection with an overnight incident on...
Jackson police: Suspect in custody after overnight incident on Hope St.
Raymond Halter, 39, is currently being held at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office on...
Jackson police: Man wielding axe arrested after barricading himself inside home
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus

Latest News

Jimmy hosts toy drives around his birthday to make kids who are spending most of their time in...
Heartland teen collecting toys for children
A Heartland teen is giving back to patients at a hospital on his birthday.
Heartland teen gives back for birthday
Heartland News at 9 headlines 9/15
Heartland News at 9 headlines 9/15
Tom DeVore speaks during a press conference in Markham on September 15, 2022.
DeVore criticizes AG Raoul for not blocking SAFE-T Act from becoming law
Raymond Halter, 39, is currently being held at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office on...
Jackson police: Man wielding axe arrested after barricading himself inside home