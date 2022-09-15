Manifolds on Main rolls into Cape Girardeau Sunday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cool cars and trucks will roll into downtown Cape Girardeau on Sunday, September 18.

The River City Rodders Car Club and Old Town Cape are hosting the 44th Manifolds on Main Street Car Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendance is free and open to the public.

More than 250 cars and trucks will be on display along Main Street and in the downtown parking lot across from Hutson’s Big Sandy Superstore.

Trophies will be awarded in more than 30 classes, with classes available for most vehicles from 1900 through 2022.

In addition, special trophies will be awarded for Rodder’s Choice and Old Town Cape’s Choice.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and judging is scheduled to begin at noon. Trophies and awards will be given out at 3 p.m.

The registration fee for participating vehicles is $15.



