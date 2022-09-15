Heartland Votes

Manifolds on Main rolls into Cape Girardeau Sunday

More than 250 cars and trucks will be on display for Manifolds on Main Street on Sunday.
More than 250 cars and trucks will be on display for Manifolds on Main Street on Sunday.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cool cars and trucks will roll into downtown Cape Girardeau on Sunday, September 18.

The River City Rodders Car Club and Old Town Cape are hosting the 44th Manifolds on Main Street Car Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendance is free and open to the public.

More than 250 cars and trucks will be on display along Main Street and in the downtown parking lot across from Hutson’s Big Sandy Superstore.

Trophies will be awarded in more than 30 classes, with classes available for most vehicles from 1900 through 2022.

In addition, special trophies will be awarded for Rodder’s Choice and Old Town Cape’s Choice.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and judging is scheduled to begin at noon. Trophies and awards will be given out at 3 p.m.

The registration fee for participating vehicles is $15.

For more information on the event, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
Two southern Illinois men were charged in connection with a two-year-old gun theft investigation.
2 Cairo, Ill. men charged in connection with 2020 gun theft in Cape Girardeau Co.
Justin Davison has been named Saint Francis Healthcare System's new president and chief...
Saint Francis Healthcare System names new president, CEO
Melanie Alicia Martin, 34, with the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Saturday.
Corrections officer arrested for having sex with inmates, sheriff says
An Amber Alert was issued for 12-year-old Natonja Holmes after she was reportedly taken from...
Ferguson police: 12-year-old at center of AMBER Alert believed to be with sister

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
City of Cairo set to welcome back a grocery store after 7 years of being a food desert.
City of Cairo set to welcome back grocery store after 7 years
We are live with Carla Grebing of the Lutheran Heritage Center and Carla Jordan of the Cape...
Heartland Heritage 9/14
Janna Clifton joins us to look at the Fall Open House, Oktoberfest and much more!
Jackson This Week 9/14/22