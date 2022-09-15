Man arrested, charged in House Springs murder

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A 29-year-old Arnold man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a 46-year-old House Springs, Missouri man.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Eric Collins Wednesday in the homicide of Michael Gray, who died after being shot in the 60 block of Mockingbird Hill in House Springs around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.

A probable cause statement says officers found Gray dead with multiple gunshot wounds when they got to the scene. When Collins showed up, Gray’s girlfriend told him he needed to leave, the statement says. It goes on to allege that Collins then shot Gray in front of his girlfriend.

Police say there was an additional witness there that saw the killing and confessed to police that Collins shot Gray. Police said the two witnesses’ statements are consistent with each other.

Collins was arrested Wednesday morning and is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond. He faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.