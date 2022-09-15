Heartland Votes

Jackson Police: Suspect in custody after overnight incident on Hope St.

By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Jackson Police say they have taken a suspect in custody in connection with an overnight incident on Hope Street, near Jackson Park.

According to Jackson Assistant Police Chief Alex Brock, details about the incident can not be released at this time, but officers are in talks with the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney.

Updates are expected later.

