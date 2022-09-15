Heartland Votes

Jackson police: Man wielding axe arrested after barricading himself inside home

Raymond Halter, 39, is currently being held at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office on charges of resisting arrest, domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon.(Jackson Police Department)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been arrested after police say he attempted to enter a home while wielding an axe.

The Jackson Police Department says they received a call at 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, stating a man was attempting to gain entry into the caller’s residence and was wielding an axe.

The caller said the man, identified as 39-year-old Raymond Halter, was an unstable family member and was terrorizing them at their home in the 700 block of N Hope Street.

Officers located Halter when they arrived and say he was already inside his own home, in the same area, still wielding the axe.

They tried to get Halter to drop the axe and exit the home, however, he refused, threatened officers on scene and barricaded himself inside.

After multiple failed negotiation attempts, the Jackson Police Department Special Response Team (SRT) was dispatched. and was able to make entry into the residence.

Officers say they were able to place Halter under arrest without further incident.

Halter, is currently being held at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office on three charges of resisting arrest, domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

