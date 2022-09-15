Heartland Votes

First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Very dry pattern set to continue....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Brian Alworth
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:08 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Our warm and very dry pattern is set to continue,  with slowly increasing air temps and dew point/humidity levels.  Today will be sunny with afternoon highs of about 85 to 90.  On Friday a few mainly high clouds look to drift through but otherwise warm and quiet with highs inching up another degree or two.  With southerly flow developing this weekend, humidity levels will become more uncomfortable, with highs near 90 degrees,  and lows in the low 60s.  Skies look to remain mainly clear and very dry.

A minor pattern shift will allow a very weak cold front to move through from north to south about Monday….but with high pressure aloft the chance of any measureable rain looks to remain very low.  Behind this front a ridge of high pressure aloft will remain stubbornly parked over the middle of the country,  leaving us with very warm and dry northerly flow aloft.   At this point it will take a major pattern shift for us to get any wet or cooler weather, and that is not showing up until much later in the month.

