First Alert: Morning fog; warming trend continues

(KFVS) - Light to patchy fog has once again formed in some locations of the Heartland this morning.

Wake-up temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s.

Our warm and very dry trend continues today with slowly increasing humidity.

Today will be sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. Some locations could reach 90 degrees.

Friday looks to be the same with a few mainly high clouds with afternoon highs inching up another degree or two.

Humidity levels will become more uncomfortable this weekend because of winds out the south.

Afternoon highs will be near 90 degrees with overnight lows in the low 60s.

A very weak cold front will move into the Heartland from the north to south about Monday, but rain chances remain very low.

Next week, conditions look to remain dry and very warm.

