Emergency responders save man, private citizen saves horses following crash

CLINTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A single-vehicle crash involving a truck pulling a stock trailer containing two horses occurred Wednesday in Clinton, Missouri.

Clinton Missouri Police said it appeared the driver of the truck, 68-year-old Gary Shuey, of Peculiar, Missouri, had a sudden medical emergency causing him to lose consciousness and control of the vehicle. As a result, the truck he was driving left the roadway on southbound 13 Highway near Calvird Drive and crossed the median and northbound lanes before crashing into the bottom of a steep, opposite shoulder embankment.

Police said Missouri Department of Transportation employees working on a nearby highway project saw the crash and rushed the to the scene. A Clinton Police supervisor was within a mile of the scene when the crash was dispatched and made it to the scene within a few minutes.

Shuey was found unresponsive and without a pulse, not breathing when police arrived. Clinton Police said the MODOT personnel helped police get the 68-year-old man out of the vehicle. With life-saving measures started including the use of a CPD-issued Automated External Defibrillator, Shuey regained a pulse and was breathing on his own before being taken into an awaiting ambulance.

A passenger, Marilyn Shuey, 67, was transported from the scene by ambulance with multiple injuries.

The Clinton Police Department said a local private citizen, Whitney Smith, arrived on the scene and used her own equipment and experience to rescue the two horses in the trailer. Neither of the horses were seriously injured due to the crash.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.