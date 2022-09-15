Charleston R-1 School Dist. adjust to new changes this school year

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - AS a new school year begins, the concern over teacher shortages continues.

Here in Missouri, the Charleston R-1 School District has made some changes to help address the shortages.

”This is something we needed to do with our drastic drop in enrollment and the shortage of teachers and the difficulty to find new teachers.”

For Charleston Superintendent Jeremy Siebert, combining grade levels and school buildings across the R-1 school district was a necessary change.

“When we made the decision to do that in April, we had several openings in a short period of time there and so we were able to fill pretty much all of our openings, or at least to the extent that we can go ahead and educate students,” said Superintendent Jermey Siebert.

Principal Jamarcus Williams explained how this transitioning is going at the high school, so far.

“I would say that it’s pretty smooth,” Williams said. “I think the younger kids are excited about being over here. They get to play in the big gym, the same gym that the Blue Jays play in, they get to walk around the high school being in the same building as the older kids.”

Williams said this change will provide more opportunities for the students.

“We’re able to offer more electives and, in the future, we can only see this being a positive thing and hoping to offer even more electives in due time,” he continued.

Siebert said combining grade levels was the best decision to make.

“If we had not made the changes that we made, I dare to say that we had zero chance of being able to fill all the openings we had,” he continued.

With the addition of younger students at the high school, Charleston R-1 School District recently made some safety upgrades to the main entrance.

