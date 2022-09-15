Carbondale police searching for man considered armed & dangerous

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale police are looking for a man they say is considered armed and dangerous.

According to the police department, 35-year-old Rodney D. Brooks, of Marion, Ill., is wanted in connection with a shooting on the 1100 block of East Main Street late Saturday night, September 10.

Police said a person suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting.

During the investigation, officers learned Brooks and the victim were acquainted with each other and got into some sort of dispute.

An arrest warrant was issued for Brooks on an aggravated battery with a firearm charge.

Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Brooks is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.