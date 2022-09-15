Both lanes of Hwy. 51 closed near PCR 206 in Perry Co., Mo. due to crash

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Law enforcement is on the scene of a crash on Highway 51 near PCR 206.

According to an alert from the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, both lanes of southbound Hwy. 51 are shut down in the area.

They ask that drivers use alternative routes.

A detour is available at PCR 902 to get around the scene.

