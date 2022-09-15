Heartland Votes

Both lanes of Hwy. 51 closed near PCR 206 in Perry Co., Mo. due to crash

Law enforcement is on the scene of a crash on Highway 51 near PCR 206.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Law enforcement is on the scene of a crash on Highway 51 near PCR 206.

According to an alert from the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, both lanes of southbound Hwy. 51 are shut down in the area.

They ask that drivers use alternative routes.

A detour is available at PCR 902 to get around the scene.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

