Bed Bath & Beyond in Carbondale to close

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Bed Bath & Beyond’s southern Illinois location will close.

According to a list of stores closing in 2022, the store in the University Mall in Carbondale will close.

No word on when exactly the store will close.

This would make the Paducah store the last one in the Heartland.

In August, the business announced it would close about 150 stores and and cut its workforce by about 20 percent. It said it will keep its buybuy Baby chain, which earlier this year it considered selling.

Bed Bath & Beyond’s stock fell more than 21% on August 31 and was down 65% in the last 12 months.

