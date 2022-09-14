Heartland Votes

Williamson Co. state’s attorney to appeal decision to remove her name from ballot

On Wednesday, September 14, the Williamson County Board of Elections voted 2-1 in favor of the...
On Wednesday, September 14, the Williamson County Board of Elections voted 2-1 in favor of the GOP petition.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County State’s Attorney plans to appeal a decision to remove her name from the November ballot.

Marcy Cascio-Hale, a Democrat, took office after Brandon Zanotti resigned to join a private law firm.

The Williamson County Republican Party filed a petition objecting to the appointment.

Party members say Hale and county Democrats did not follow the election rules and did not properly fill out the needed forms.

On Wednesday, September 14, the Williamson County Board of Elections voted 2-1 in favor of the GOP petition.

Hale has five days to request a district judge to review the decision.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo
When Poplar Bluff police arrived on scene, they found a female victim who had been shot.
Woman shot outside Poplar Bluff apartment complex; police investigating
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
A Dexter man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County late Monday...
Driver seriously injured in Stoddard County crash

Latest News

An Amber Alert was issued for 12-year-old Natonja Holmes after she was reportedly taken from...
Ferguson police: 12-year-old at center of AMBER Alert believed to be with sister
The East Perry Community Fair runs September 23-24.
East Perry Community Fair runs Sept. 23-24
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster declaration to use resources to help asylum...
Gov. Pritzker organizes help for migrants arriving from Texas
The Shawnee Community College announced a new program that will help build a grocery store in...
RAW VIDEO: Shawnee Community College to launch new training program; build Cairo grocery store