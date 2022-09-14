Williamson Co. state’s attorney to appeal decision to remove her name from ballot

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County State’s Attorney plans to appeal a decision to remove her name from the November ballot.

Marcy Cascio-Hale, a Democrat, took office after Brandon Zanotti resigned to join a private law firm.

The Williamson County Republican Party filed a petition objecting to the appointment.

Party members say Hale and county Democrats did not follow the election rules and did not properly fill out the needed forms.

On Wednesday, September 14, the Williamson County Board of Elections voted 2-1 in favor of the GOP petition.

Hale has five days to request a district judge to review the decision.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.