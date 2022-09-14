Heartland Votes

The warm up begins tomorrow

Your First Alert forecast at 4 p.m. on 9/14.
By Grant Dade
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. After a chilly start today, we enjoyed another fantastic day across area. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies and mild temperatures. Readings will fall into the upper 60s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle 50s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer across the Heartland. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s. The warming trend will continue through the weekend with highs reaching the lower 90s. By the start of next week, many areas could see highs in the middle 90s with the heat index approaching 100 degrees.

Your First Alert forecast at 4 p.m. on 9/14.
