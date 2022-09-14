Heartland Votes

Vienna superintendent: Pedestrian walked out in front of bus on Giant City Rd.; students, staff safe

All Vienna students and employees are safe and arrived at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Vienna school bus was involved in an “incident” with a pedestrian on Giant City Road.

According to a release from Vienna School District Superintendent Joshua W. Stafford, students were traveling to Southern Illinois University Carbondale on Wednesday, September 14 for Saluki Day.

While en route to Carbondale, he said one of the Vienna buses was involved in an “incident” when a pedestrian walked out in front of the bus on Giant City Road near Jeremy “Boo” Rochman Memorial Park and Castle Park.

At this time, Stafford said the pedestrian is receiving medical attention.

All Vienna students and employees are safe and arrived at the university.

