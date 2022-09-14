Heartland Votes

US wholesale inflation declines in August to still-high 8.7%

New data released Tuesday shows U.S inflation is slowing, but still rose more than expected in August. (CNN/KOVR)
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 8.7% in August from a year earlier, a slowdown from July yet still a painfully high level that suggests prices will keep spiking for months to come.

Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that on a month-to-month basis, the producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — declined 0.1% from July to August, the second straight monthly decline.

Yet the better readings mostly reflect plunging gas prices and don’t necessarily point to a broader slowdown in inflation. A measure that excludes the volatile food and energy categories — so-called core prices — rose 0.4% from July to August and 7.3% in August compared with a year ago.

The cost of services — which are increasingly driving consumer inflation — rose 0.4% in August, driven by higher prices for public transportation, car rentals and some financial services.

Still, there were a few encouraging signs in Wednesday’s report: Wholesale food costs were flat from July to August, after a 1.3% spike the previous month. And wholesale goods prices overall fell 1.2%, suggesting that goods prices for consumers could soon decline.

On Tuesday, the government reported that consumer inflation was rampant across much of the economy in August. Apart from cheaper gas, consumer prices for everything from food and rents to furniture, medical care and new cars got pricier last month. The worse-than-expected consumer price spikes sent the stock market tumbling to its worst day in more than two years on fears that the Federal Reserve will turn even more aggressive in raising interest rates to fight inflation.

Wednesday’s producer price data captures inflation at an earlier stage of production and can often signal where consumer prices are headed. It also feeds into the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, which is called the personal consumption expenditures price index.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo
When Poplar Bluff police arrived on scene, they found a female victim who had been shot.
Woman shot outside Poplar Bluff apartment complex; police investigating
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
A Dexter man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County late Monday...
Driver seriously injured in Stoddard County crash

Latest News

A man was convicted of a racially motivated attack on a Minnesota home.
Man convicted of sending truck through family’s home in racial attack
Queen Elizabeth II's children, King Charles III, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne, stood vigil...
Procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin underway in London
This photo from Nov. 19. 2015, shows vitamins and multivitamins lined up on a store shelf. A...
Multivitamins may be linked to better cognition in older adults, study says
A man was convicted of a racially motivated attack on a Minnesota home.
Man convicted of racial attack after driving truck through family's home
An Amber Alert was issued for a missing 12-year-old on Sept. 14, 2022
AMBER Alert issued for 12-year-old girl reportedly taken from school