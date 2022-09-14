Truck hauling gravel crashes, overturns on U.S. 641 in Lyon Co.

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A truck hauling gravel crashed and overturned on U.S. 641 on Wednesday morning, September 14.

According to Kentucky State Police, they received a call just before 9 a.m. about a single-vehicle crash in the 3000 block of U.S. 641 in Lyon County.

They say a 43-year-old Newburgh, Indiana man was going south on U.S. 641 in a 2014 Volvo commercial vehicle loaded with gravel. The truck stopped off the right shoulder of the road.

Troopers say the man tried to correct the lane departure and brought the truck back onto the road, but again lost control and left the right side of the road a second time. At that time, the truck hit a ditch, overturned and came to a rest on the roof of the vehicle.

According to KSP, the load of gravel was spilled on the road during the crash.

The driver was airlifted to an Indiana hospital for treatment of injuries from the crash. Troopers say he was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

